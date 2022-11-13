Free Fire redeem codes today (November 13, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

With diamonds being the primary means of obtaining premium and exclusive items in Free Fire, tons of users spend real money on this currency. However, purchasing diamonds isn't possible for many free-to-play players, prompting them to look for other options.

During their search for alternatives, redeem codes will likely emerge as the most effective option since they are capable of providing a diverse range of items, including diamonds. However, these codes have their downsides. They can expire at any time and they only work for the server they are released for.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed limitations, players in India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire on their devices. They can, however, continue to use the MAX version of the game because it has not been suspended in the country.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and skins (November 13, 2022)

Gamers searching for Free Fire redeem codes can try using the ones listed below:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

FF10617KGUF9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11HHGCGK3B

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

Note: Because of unclear expiration dates and server limitations put in place, the different redeem codes stated above might not work for all users.

A step-by-step guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

If you want to utilize the provided redeem codes and gain free items in the battle royale game, follow these instructions:

Step 1: The first step is to access the game's Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. Clicking on this link will take you directly to the website.

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the log in options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you're on the website, you should sign in using any of these options: Google, Facebook, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID. It is essential to keep in mind that you must utilize the social media platform linked to your in-game ID.

Guest account holders are not eligible to use redeem codes. If you have a guest account, you must bind it to one of the supported platforms to have the opportunity to participate in the redemption process.

You may input the necessary redeem code and then tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, fill in the text bar on the screen with any redeem code. After doing that, you should tap on the 'Confirm' button. This will mark the completion of the redemption procedure.

If the process worked, the rewards should be credited to your FF account within 24 hours. The in-game mail is where you can collect the different items you received. However, should the redemption of a code fail due to expiry or server limits, you cannot use it again and must wait for another one to become available. To mitigate the possibility of codes being rendered invalid, gamers should try using them as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes