TSG Ritik's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, headshots, YouTube earnings, and more in November 2022

TWO SIDE GAMERS is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels in the Indian gaming community. It is run by Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain, commonly known as TSG Jash and TSG Ritik, respectively.

As of this writing, TWO SIDE GAMERS has 11.4 million subscribers, and its videos have more than two billion views. It also has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Additionally, TSG Jash and TSG Ritik have over 431,000 members on their official Discord server.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID is 124975352, and his IGN is “TSG-R1TIK.” He is the leader of TSG-ESPORTS, whose Guild ID is 61836290.

TSG Ritik is currently ranked Gold I in the BR Ranked game mode. His rank in Clash Squad is Bronze I. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

TSG Ritik's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has participated in 945 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has won 69 times, resulting in a win rate of 7.30%. He has registered 2031 kills and 605 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 29.79%.

The content creator has also won 260 of the 2377 duo matches he has played, making his win rate 10.93%. With 4544 frags and 736 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot percentage of 16.20%.

TSG Ritik has featured in 12803 squad matches, winning 2372 and recording a win rate of 18.52%. He has bagged 28837 kills and 5853 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.76 and a headshot percentage of 20.30%.

BR Ranked

TSG Ritik's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has only played one squad match in Free Fire MAX’s BR-Ranked Season 30 but failed to secure victory. However, he managed to get four kills and two headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.00 and a headshot percentage of 50.0%.

CS Career

TSG Ritik's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has played 1807 Clash Squad matches and has 918 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 50.80%. With a KDA of 1.33 and a headshot percentage of 31.04%, he has 7430 kills and 2306 headshots in this mode.

Note: TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when this article was written (November 12, 2022). They will change when he plays more matches.

YouTube earnings

Earnings via the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the TWO SIDE GAMERS YouTube channel earns between $8k and $127.6k monthly. Meanwhile, its yearly income is reported to range from $95.7k to $1.5 million.

YouTube channel

TSG Ritik and TSG Jash have achieved significant success by consistently posting content on the TWO SIDE GAMERS YouTube channel. Out of the 1817 videos on the channel, the most popular one is a YouTube Short with 14 million views.

Over the last 30 days, TWO SIDE GAMERS has acquired 200k subscribers. The view count on its videos has also risen by 31.908 million.

TSG Ritik and TSG Jash run another YouTube channel called TSG ARMY, which has 2.79 million subscribers. The former also has a vlog channel called Ritik Jain Vlogs, with 627k followers.

