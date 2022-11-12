Free Fire redeem codes today (12 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and vouchers

Free Fire redeem codes are often used to obtain in-game items and cosmetics, such as skins, emotes, and bundles. Garena has released numerous redeem codes over the years, enabling players to get their hands on a range of exclusive items at no cost.

Free Fire players are likely aware of the Rewards Redemption Site, which is a developer-made website for the purpose of using redeem codes. They can simply visit the website and enter a redeem code into a text box to obtain the rewards associated with it.

Free Fire redeem codes (12 November 2022)

Given below are different redeem codes that players can use to get free gun skins and vouchers:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

HNC95435FAGJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Note: Since the expiration dates and server restrictions of the aforementioned redeem codes are unknown, they may not work for every player.

How to use redeem codes for Free Fire: A step-by-step guide

Follow the simple steps listed below to start and complete the rewards redemption process:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site via a web browser of your choice. You can also click on the link below to be directed to the website:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Six different login options are provided on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in via the platform linked to your FF account. The Rewards Redemption Site provides six platforms you can use: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

It is not possible to use redeem codes on the website with guest accounts. You must link your account to one of the aforementioned platforms to qualify for the redemption process.

Once the code has been entered into the text field, click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you've logged in, enter a valid Free Fire redeem code into the text box on the screen and click on the 'Confirm' button. A pop-up message will then appear, informing you about the redemption status.

If the process is successful, you can claim your rewards from the in-game mail section. Garena will send the items within 24 hours.

In the event of a failure, you will have to wait for new redeem codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country are advised against downloading or playing the game. However, the battle royale title's MAX version is not banned, which means it can still be played.

