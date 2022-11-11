Free Fire MAX OB37 update Weapon Changes outlined

Adjustments to weapons have become quite common in Free Fire MAX, and the developers make changes with nearly every update. The main aim of the alterations is to make the gameplay seem more even-keeled for the players.

With the upcoming OB37 update scheduled to launch in the coming few days, Garena has started giving out sneak peeks via posts on the game’s social media handles. In a recent one, the developers revealed the various weapons that would be adjusted in the upcoming patch.

These tweaks will break the existing meta and even things out, encouraging gamers to test out new weapons. More details about the weapon adjustments are as follows.

Free Fire MAX: Weapon adjustments in OB37 update

A total of 11 weapons will receive balance changes in the OB37 update, as indicated in the post published on social media by Garena Free Fire MAX India. The following is a breakdown of the same:

Weapons getting buffed

M1014 (can be upgraded)

Woodpecker

AN94

THOMPSON

MAC10

FF Knife (Lone Wolf)

Weapons getting nerfed

AC80

M500

VSS I & II

KAR98 I & II

DESERT EAGLE

With these adjustments, players are expected to try alternatives such as AN94, THOMPSON, and MAC10 over the traditional top options of SCAR, AK, MP40, and MP5 in their respective categories. Meanwhile, options like M500 and Desert Eagle will be used less due to the nerf applied.

Gamers will not have to wait long for these alterations since the update is scheduled to be published on November 16, which is just a few days away. They can stay tuned and follow the social media handles of the game to keep up with other developments as well.

Other features of the Free Fire MAX OB37 update

Listed below are a few key features of the Free Fire MAX OB37 update:

Zombie Hunt game mode

Zombie Hunt game mode (Image via Garena)

Game modes are vital to Free Fire MAX, and Garena frequently adds new ones. One of the features of the OB37 update will be the Zombie Hunt PvE game mode, and gamers must defeat the boss in the final wave to win.

New weapons and items

New weapons and items (Image via Garena)

Weapon: Trogon is the new weapon that Garena will add, and it will feature two firing modes: Grenade Launcher and Shotgun. The firearm will be pretty versatile and will help gamers in numerous situations.

Item: Portable Human Launcher is the new item, and players can use it to travel long distances. However, they may only utilize it four times inside a match.

Cheaper level-up cost

Cheaper level-up cost (Image via Garena)

As part of the cheaper level-up cost, it will take fewer fragments to level up the characters within the game, enabling users to take their characters to the maximum level easily. On top of this, the cost of opening skill slots will be lowered, making it easier for individuals to unlock them.

Avron pet

Avron pet (Image via Garena)

Avron is the upcoming new pet of Free Fire MAX, and it will possess a skill called Dinoculars. With this pet equipped, individuals can detect enemies in a selected area on the map. Developers will give it out for free on the Indian server after the patch is released.

Weapon Mastery

Weapon Mastery (Image via Garena)

Weapon Mastery was present on the Advance Server and will be included in the game after the patch. This will assist players in understanding the stats of the various weapons available in the battle royale title. They may analyze the same and choose the best weapon for them.

Social Island Football

Social Island Football (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX, Social Island is one of the best places to relax and spend time. After the OB37 update, a new football area will get added where players can move the ball by shooting at it. They will have to defend their goals and score to win.

