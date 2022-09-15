Free Fire redeem codes today (15 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and pets

Free Fire players are always delighted when new redeem codes are released because they offer one of the best ways to get in-game items and cosmetics for free.

By entering redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, players can acquire premium items in the game without spending diamonds.

Over the last few years, Garena has released many redeem codes, which have provided players with different rewards like skins and costumes.

Players should note that all released redeem codes expire after a period of time and are subject to server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for 15 September 2022

Listed below are the redeem codes that players can use to get free skins and pets in the game:

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: Due to various expiry and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not work for all users.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Here are the instructions that players can follow to use redeem codes in the right way and obtain free items:

Step 1: Players should open a web browser and visit the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: They must sign in to the website using one of the platforms available on the website, such as Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players must remember to use the platform that is linked to their in-game accounts. Those with guest accounts will not be able to use the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire accounts can be linked to a platform via the in-game settings.

Players must go to Rewards Redemption Site and sign in through any of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players should input a redeem code in the text box that appears on the screen after logging in. The redeem code must be entered carefully and without errors.

Players must enter a valid redeem code without any errors and press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption. The status of the redemption will then appear in a dialog box on the screen.

If it is successful, players can collect the rewards from the mail section of the battle royale game. The rewards are usually sent to players within a period of 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Players from India should refrain from playing Free Fire because it has been banned in the country. However, since FF MAX is not one of the restricted applications, it can be played as an alternative.

