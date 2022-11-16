Free Fire redeem codes today (16 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers 

To personalize the Free Fire experience, Garena often releases new skins, costumes, and other cosmetics in the game.

A large chunk of the FF community strives to obtain these items. However, since diamonds must be used to purchase them, players often rely on redeem codes to obtain them at no cost. Redeem codes have risen in popularity over the years because they offer a wide range of rewards and require no effort from players.

Free Fire redeem codes (16 November 2022)

The redeem codes listed below will give players access to free gloo wall skins and vouchers:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

Note: Due to unclear expiration dates and server restrictions, some of the redeem codes listed above may not work for all players.

Directions to use Free Fire redeem codes

If you don't know how to redeem FF redeem codes, simply follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Open the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. Clicking on this link will also take you to the website.

Reach the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in via any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the platform linked to your FF ID to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can choose from six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

If you have a guest account, you will not be able to use any redeem code on the website. To make such an account eligible, you must link it to one of the available platforms via the game’s settings.

Insert the redeem code in the text field and click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter (or copy and paste) an active redeem code into the text box on the screen. Click on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption.

If everything has been done correctly, you will obtain the rewards associated with the redeem code. They will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours, and you can claim them from there.

However, if you encounter an error during redemption (as a result of a server limitation or expiration), you will not be able to use the redeem code again. In this case, you must wait for new redeem codes to become available.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players shouldn’t download or play the game on their devices. However, since the MAX version is not among the prohibited applications, players can still enjoy it.

Poll : 0 votes