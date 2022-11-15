Free Fire redeem codes today (15 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and costume bundles

The two most common ways for players to get free items in Garena Free Fire are by participating in in-game events and using redeem codes. Both events and redeem codes are frequently made accessible by the developers of the battle royale title.

However, redeem codes get more attention because they require no effort and immediately provide rewards upon redemption. All players need to do is enter an active redeem code into the text box on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes (15 November 2022)

Listed below are several Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to get free characters and costume bundles:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Note: The expiration dates and server restrictions for the redeem codes stated above are unclear. Hence, they may not function for all players.

How to use the Rewards Redemption Site to get free rewards

Given below are step-by-step instructions for players who want to use a Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: Use any web browser to visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Clicking on this URL will also take you to the website.

After you reach the Rewards Redemption Site, sign in using any of the platforms available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform linked to your FF account. The platforms available on the Rewards Redemption Site include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

The Rewards Redemption Site doesn't allow players with guest accounts to use redeem codes. If you have such an account, head to the in-game settings and link it to one of the available platforms.

Input the necessary redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' option beneath the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a redeem code into the text box that appears on the screen. Be careful while entering the code, and do not make any mistakes.

Step 4: Hit the 'Confirm' button. This will finalize the redemption of the code. A pop-up window will appear on the screen, telling you whether the redemption is successful.

If the redemption is completed without errors, you will receive the rewards associated with the code. You can claim them from the mail section of the battle royale game.

Don't worry if you don't receive the items immediately since it can take up to 24 hours for them to be delivered.

Disclaimer: Players in India are advised to avoid downloading or playing Free Fire on their mobile devices due to the ban imposed by the government. However, as FF MAX is not on the list of restricted apps, it is still accessible and can be played.

