Free Fire redeem codes today (16 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and emotes

Free Fire has a wide range of unique cosmetics and in-game items. On most occasions, players have to use diamonds, the premium currency in the battle royale, to acquire them.

For many players, spending real money on diamonds is unthinkable. As a result, redeem codes, which offer cosmetics, items, and diamonds for free, have grown in popularity.

Garena makes redeem codes available quite frequently, but players have to use them as soon as possible because they expire after a certain amount of time.

Free Fire redeem codes for 16 September 2022

Here are some redeem codes that players can use to get free diamonds and emotes:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all users due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

How to use the Free Fire redeem codes

Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and get rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open a web browser of your choice and search for the Rewards Redemption Site. You can also click on this link to be directed to the website.

Step 2: Once you're on the website, use one of the platforms available (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter) to sign in.

Players with guest accounts in Garena Free Fire will have to link them to one of the platforms on the website. If they don't link the two, they will not be eligible to use redeem codes.

Gamers will have to use any of the six login options provided on the website to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you've signed in, enter a valid redeem code into the text field on their screen.

They can input the redeem code and then hit the 'Confirm' option on their screens (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the 'Confirm' button beneath the text field to complete the redemption. A dialog box will pop up on the screen, informing you whether or not the redemption is successful.

If all goes well, the developers will send the rewards to you within 24 hours. You can claim different items from the in-game mail section. If the redemption is unsuccessful, an error will be displayed on the screen, explaining why the attempt failed.

Disclaimer: Players in India should not play Free Fire as it is banned in the country. However, they can play the MAX version of the battle royale game since it has not been banned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh