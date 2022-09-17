Free Fire redeem codes today (17 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

It is no secret that Free Fire players are constantly searching the internet for redeem codes. Using these codes, they can obtain free in-game items and cosmetics without putting in any effort or completing any tasks.

All the redeem codes released by Garena can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site. Each one of them has a server restriction and expires after a certain period of time.

Free Fire redeem codes for 17 September 2022

Here are the redeem codes players can use to obtain free characters and gun skins:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Note: These redeem codes may not function for all users due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions imposed by Garena.

How to make use of redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Those who don't know how to redeem codes in the game can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site using this link.

You will have to log in to the Rewards Redemption Site to make use of redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the website, log in using the platform that is linked to your in-game Free Fire account. The options available on the website are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest Free Fire accounts do not function on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have such an account in the game, you must link it to one of the platforms listed above.

Input the redeem code into the text field and tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After signing in to the website, you will notice a text box on the screen. Input a valid redeem code in the empty space and click on the ‘Confirm’ button.

The screen will display a dialog box, informing you whether or not the redemption has been completed. If completed successfully, you will receive your rewards within 24 hours.

Step 4: Open the game and go to the mail section to claim all your rewards.

It is important to note that if you encounter a server restriction or expiry error, you will not be able to use the redeem code. In this case, all you can do is wait for more redeem codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned by the Government of India in February 2022. Hence, players in the country should not play the battle royale game. They can instead enjoy FF MAX as it is not among the banned applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far