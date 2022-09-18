Free Fire redeem codes today (18 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and vouchers

Garena has consistently added new and exclusive items to Free Fire and its MAX version. Understandably, most of the game's community wishes to obtain all such things to expand their collections and show them off to their friends.

Players can get their hands on the items through various means, including the Elite Pass, the in-game store, and the luck royale. Nevertheless, they typically require diamonds, which make free alternatives such as the redeem codes increasingly prevalent.

All the codes made available for the battle royale title can be employed on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards. Users must complete the procedure before the codes expire.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free bundles and vouchers (18 September 2022)

These are the different redeem codes to earn free rewards in the game:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

TFF9VNU6UD9J

PACJJTUA29UU

FFPLUED93XRT

TJ57OSSDN5AP

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Note: Because of unknown expiration dates and server restrictions, the above-stated redeem codes may or may not function for all users.

Guide on using Rewards Redemption Site for Free Fire redeem codes

Using Free Fire redeem codes is pretty straightforward, and if you are unfamiliar with the process of employing the redeem codes, follow the instructions provided below:

Step 1: To begin with, reach the Rewards Redemption Site on any of the preferred web browsers. You may go to the website through this link.

Get to the game's Rewards Redemption Site and then sign in using any one option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After landing on the website, you must sign in via the platform linked to your Free Fire ID. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the different options available to you.

Guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. Consequently, you will have to connect your account to one of the platforms mentioned above if you have a guest account in the battle royale title.

Step 3: A text box will appear on the screen, where you must input the redemption code and click 'Confirm'.

You will have to input the redeem code and then tap on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

A pop-up will show up to let you know the redemption status. The rewards will be sent to your account once the process goes through successfully.

Step 4: As a final step, you will have to open the game and head to the in-game mail to collect the different rewards of the redeem code. Generally, the items get delivered to the account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players should not download or play it. However, the government has not prohibited or restricted the MAX version of the game,whicht can be played.

