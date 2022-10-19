Free Fire redeem codes today (19 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and costume bundles

Many Free Fire players look out for opportunities to expand their collection of cosmetics. Individuals want to get their hands on the most exclusive and premium rewards so they can boast about them to friends.

However, since not everyone can afford to spend diamonds, free alternatives (such as redeem codes) are popular in the community. The developers release these particular codes periodically, and each code consists of 12 or 16 characters (both numbers and letters).

Once users have an active redeem code, they can simply visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the code and receive their rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and costume bundles (19 October 2022)

Below are the different redeem codes to get gun skins and costume bundles:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above may not work for all users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

The instructions below will walk you through the process of using redeem codes:

Step 1: Use any web browser to go to the game's Rewards Redemption Site and begin the process.

Step 2: Once you are on the website, you can sign in via one of the six available options. You should use the platform that is linked to your in-game account.

A total of six different login options are available on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Login options provided on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. Guest accounts can't be used, and you will have to link your account to one of the platforms first.

Step 3: Input the necessary redeem code into the text box that appears on the screen. You must enter the code carefully, avoiding any typos.

You can enter the code in the text box on your screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process. A dialog box will pop up, informing you of the procedure's status.

Step 5: Once the process ends successfully, you can open the Free Fire app on your device and visit the in-game mail section to claim the different rewards.

The items are usually delivered immediately, but they can take up to 24 hours to arrive, so you shouldn't worry if you don't receive them right away.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing or downloading the battle royale game on their devices. They can continue to use the MAX version because it was not on the list of suspended applications.

