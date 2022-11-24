Free Fire redeem codes today (24 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gloo wall skins

There are multiple ways through which players can earn free rewards in Garena Free Fire, with the use of redeem codes being one of the best methods.

Redeem codes have become incredibly popular since they do not require much effort from players and can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to quickly get rewards.

The developers of the game usually release redeem codes, each consisting of 12 to 16 characters, including numbers and letters. However, they are released for specific regions or servers, which means not all players can use them.

Free Fire redeem codes (24 November 2022)

The Free Fire redeem codes below can be used to obtain free costume bundles and gloo wall skins:

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

FF7MUY4ME6SC

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: Due to unclear expiration dates and server limitations, these redeem codes may not function for all players.

Steps on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

Here is a rundown of what you need to do to use redeem codes and get rewards:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can do so by clicking on this link.

After you reach the Rewards Redemption Site, use any one of the login options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform linked to your in-game ID. A variety of login options are available on the Rewards Redemption Site, including Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Anyone who plays the game using a guest account is ineligible to use redeem codes on the website. If you have a guest account, you must link it to any of the platforms mentioned above.

You may insert the necessary redeem code into the text field and then press "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy and paste a redeem code into the text field and hit the "Confirm" button.

A dialog box will pop up, revealing the status of the redemption. If all goes well, Garena will deposit the rewards into your account within 24 hours.

Open the game and visit the in-game mail section to claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Open Free Fire and head to the mail section to claim your rewards.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions, players in India should not download or play Free Fire on their devices. However, since FF MAX has not been banned, players can continue to play it.

