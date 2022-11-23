What is Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Muhammad Fauzi, aka Frontal Gaming, has established himself as one of the most well-known names in the Free Fire community. He hails from Indonesia and is known for his incredible skill and aim in Garena's battle royale game.

Frontal Gaming currently has 11.7 million subscribers and more than 260 million views on his eponymous YouTube channel. He also has 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 126k followers on Facebook.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country should abstain from playing or downloading the game. The stats and images in this article were taken from FF MAX, which is not banned in the nation.

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID, rank, guild, and more

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 225009777, and his IGN is RRQ.ELfathan. He is the leader of the FRNTL.Ghaib guild, whose Guild ID is 1000726061.

The YouTuber is ranked Diamond IV and Silver I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His detailed stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Frontal Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Frontal Gaming has played 1098 solo matches in Free Fire, bagging 156 victories and maintaining a win rate of 14.20%. He has notched up 4850 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.15.

The content creator has also featured in 657 duo matches and has won on 97 occasions, translating to a win rate of 14.76%. With 2858 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.10.

Frontal Gaming has participated in 16042 squad matches and has emerged victorious 2093 times, recording a win rate of 13.04%. He has racked up 57118 kills, making his K/D ratio 4.09.

BR Ranked

Frontal Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Frontal Gaming has played two solo matches in the ongoing ranked season but has registered no wins or kills.

The YouTuber has also participated in nine duo matches and has two Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 22.22%. With 27 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.86.

Frontal Gaming has won 12 of the 182 squad matches he has played, maintaining a win rate of 6.59%. He has 565 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Note: Frontal Gaming's stats were recorded at the time of writing (23 November 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Frontal Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Details about Frontal Gaming's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Frontal Gaming’s monthly income is between $401 and $6.4k. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are said to range from $4.8k to $77k.

Frontal Gaming's YouTube channel

The oldest video on Frontal Gaming’s YouTube channel was posted in April 2018. Since then, the content creator has regularly been posting Free Fire-related content. There are currently 132 videos on the channel. The one with the highest views was posted in July 2019 and now has more than 13 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, Frontal Gaming has acquired 1.604 million views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has not grown in the same period.

