What is M8N's Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

M8N is one of the many Free Fire content creators who has achieved popularity as a result of his outstanding gameplay and skills. Many fans look up to him and aspire to improve their gameplay after watching his videos.

As of this writing, M8N is on his way to the seven million-subscriber count, with the current number standing at 6.87 million. In addition, he boasts a total of more than 420 million views on his YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India, which is why players from the nation should avoid playing the game on their devices. The following statistics and images of M8N are from FF MAX, which was not among the suspended in the nation.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917, and his IGN is “M8N__7M..”. The content creator leads the “GREAT ‿WALL” guild, whose Guild ID is 63591073.

He is currently placed in Diamond I and Diamond IV in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. The stats held by him in the game are as follows:

BR Career stats

M8N's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

M8N has played 1402 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 243 of them, retaining a win rate of 17.33%. He has killed 4705 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.06.

The YouTuber has also played 3295 duo matches and has 838 Booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 25.43%. With 12804 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.21.

Finally, M8N has made 21138 appearances in the squad mode and has 2145 victories, converting to a win ratio of 10.14%. He has accumulated 58879 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.10.

BR Ranked stats

M8N's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside Free Fire’s current ranked season, M8N has played 72 squad games, and his squad has won seven of them, leading to a win percentage of 9.72%. There are 249 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

CS Career

M8N's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

M8N has featured in 8426 Clash Squad matches and has 5194 wins, possessing a win rate of 61.64%. At a KDA of 1.79, he has 53837 kills.

Note: M8N’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article (21 November 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to play more games in the battle royale title.

M8N’s YouTube earnings

These are M8N's YouTube earnings from his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade shows M8N’s monthly YouTube earnings between $207 and $3.3K. Meanwhile, the content creator’s yearly income from the same lies in the range of $2.5K and $39.8K.

YouTube channel

M8N started posting Free Fire-related videos several years back and has grown immensely. His oldest video is from April 2018 and there are currently 227 uploads to his name. Out of the total number of uploads, the most-watched one is a video from November 2019 with 8.98 million views.

According to Social Blade, M8N’s view count has increased by 829.054 thousand in the last 30 days. However, his subscribers have remained unchanged in the same time span.

The internet personality also runs another channel on YouTube named “M8N Live,” with 269k subscribers. Nevertheless, in the previous eight months, he hasn't live-streamed anything on it.

