Redeem codes have made it possible for many users in Free Fire to receive free rewards. They essentially possess the ability to provide the game's community with various items, including characters, different gun skins, and more.

However, they have some drawbacks, notably that they expire after a certain period. Besides that, it is crucial to remember that redeem codes will only work for the servers for which they are released.

Accordingly, individuals who attempt to use codes that are not available on their servers will encounter an error message on their screen.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and characters (November 5, 2022)

The following are redeem codes to get free gun skins and characters:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes provided above may or may not function for all users due to their unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

How to utilize redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes is pretty simple and only requires individuals to use the Rewards Redemption Site. Here's how you can employ the redeem codes for cool rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: To initiate the process, open any web browser and steer to the Rewards Redemption Site. You must tread cautiously because there are many bogus websites on the internet.

Click here to visit the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Head to the game's Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using any one of the options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you reach the website, you'll need to sign in with the platform associated with your in-game account. Logging in to the Rewards Redemption Site is possible via Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

You cannot use guest accounts on this website. Therefore, you must link them to one of the platforms to be eligible. You can do the same by visiting the in-game settings in the battle royale title.

You can now enter the redeem code into the text field appearing on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Last but not least, enter the required redeem code in the text field on the screen and then click the "Confirm" option beneath it. Afterward, a dialog box will appear, informing you whether or not the redemption process was successful.

Once the process gets carried out successfully, you can retrieve the rewards by navigating to the "in-game mail" section of the battle royale game. Garena generally sends the rewards within a period of twenty-four hours following the conclusion of the process.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players are advised not to download or play it on their devices. On the other hand, the game's MAX version was not included on the list of prohibited apps and can still be played.

Poll : 0 votes