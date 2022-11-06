Players can purchase the most exclusive items in Free Fire using diamonds, the premium currency. The only problem is that they aren't free and cost real money, which most users cannot generally afford to spend. Because of this, many of them constantly search for alternative ways to get free items in-game.

Over time, alternatives like redeem codes have emerged as popular options for F2P (free-to-play) gamers. Codes of this type generally consist of 12 to 16 characters, including letters and numbers. Those who want to redeem them must go to the Rewards Redemption Site and follow the necessary steps.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and room cards (November 6, 2022)

Players can utilize the redeem codes mentioned below to receive free rewards:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes may or may not work for all players since their expiration dates and server restrictions are unclear.

How to utilize redeem codes

Follow the detailed instructions below to redeem the codes at the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: To initiate the redemption process, use any web browser and access the Rewards Redemption Site on your device. Pressing here will take you to the same.

You may use any one of the six login options to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform linked to your Free Fire ID. You can choose from one of these six ways to log in:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts will not operate on the Rewards Redemption Site, and all such accounts must be linked to a platform. You may complete the linking process by going to the in-game settings of the battle royale title.

Step 3: Now, you must enter the redeem code into the text field without making any mistakes. It is recommended instead to copy and paste the code as it minimizes the chances of typos.

Enter the redeem code and then press 'Confirm' to complete the redemption for the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once you've entered the code, tap the Confirm button to wrap up the redemption process.

Soon after pressing the button, a pop-up will appear, informing you of the status. If successful, you will get the rewards directly into your account.

Step 5: Finally, launch Free Fire on your device and navigate to the in-game mail section to collect the various items. In most cases, the prizes are sent immediately, but the process may take up to 24 hours to complete.

Disclaimer: Because of a ban by the Indian government, players are advised not to download or play Free Fire on their mobile devices. However, the MAX version of the battle royale title wasn't on the list of suspended applications, so they can still play it.

Poll : 0 votes