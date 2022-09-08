Free Fire redeem codes today (8 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and more rewards

Free Fire has a plethora of unique cosmetics and in-game items that players wish to obtain. However, most of the exclusive cosmetics added to the game aren't free, and those who want to obtain them will have to spend real money to obtain diamonds (the game's premium currency).

A considerable portion of the game's player base cannot afford to purchase diamonds and look for free ways to get items. Redeem codes are one of the best options for free-to-play players. Garena releases them quite often, and they are also easy to use.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and more rewards (8 September)

These are the different Free Fire redeem codes to earn free gun skins and other items:

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

More rewards

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Disclaimer: The redeem codes offered above may not function for all users due to their expiry and server restrictions.

Guide to use redeem codes and get free rewards

If gamers aren't aware of how to use redeem codes, they can follow the steps outlined below to get their hands on free rewards:

Step 1: Players should head over to the Rewards Redemption Site. This website exists solely to facilitate the redemption of codes. Readers can click here to visit the Rewards Redemption Site.

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, users should log in using one of the six available methods. The following platforms are available:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Users with guest accounts cannot redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. Individuals who own such accounts should bind them by visiting the settings section in the game.

After players have entered the redeem code, they can tap the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers must then enter the code without making any errors. They can subsequently press the 'Confirm' button beneath the text box.

A pop-up message will appear on their screen, letting them know whether or not the redemption was successful. In the event of a successful procedure, Garena will deliver the rewards within 24 hours.

Step 4: Users can claim the various rewards by opening their in-game mail in Free Fire.

Note: Players from India are advised against playing Free Fire on their mobile devices as the game has been banned in the country. They can play FF MAX instead because it was not included on the list of restricted apps.

