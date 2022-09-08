Free Fire redeem codes today (8 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and more rewards

Free Fire has a plethora of unique cosmetics and in-game items that players wish to obtain. However, most of the exclusive cosmetics added to the game aren't free, and those who want to obtain them will have to spend real money to obtain diamonds (the game's premium currency).
A considerable portion of the game's player base cannot afford to purchase diamonds and look for free ways to get items. Redeem codes are one of the best options for free-to-play players. Garena releases them quite often, and they are also easy to use.
Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and more rewards (8 September)
These are the different Free Fire redeem codes to earn free gun skins and other items:
Gun skins
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FU9CGS4Q9P4E
- FF10HXQBBH2J
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
More rewards
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- MSJX8VM25B95
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- W4GPFVK2MR2C
- WCMERVCMUSZ9
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF7MUY4ME6S
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11WFNPP956
- MQJWNBVHYAQM
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK
Disclaimer: The redeem codes offered above may not function for all users due to their expiry and server restrictions.
Guide to use redeem codes and get free rewards
If gamers aren't aware of how to use redeem codes, they can follow the steps outlined below to get their hands on free rewards:
Step 1: Players should head over to the Rewards Redemption Site. This website exists solely to facilitate the redemption of codes. Readers can click here to visit the Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: Upon reaching the website, users should log in using one of the six available methods. The following platforms are available:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Users with guest accounts cannot redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. Individuals who own such accounts should bind them by visiting the settings section in the game.
Step 3: Gamers must then enter the code without making any errors. They can subsequently press the 'Confirm' button beneath the text box.
A pop-up message will appear on their screen, letting them know whether or not the redemption was successful. In the event of a successful procedure, Garena will deliver the rewards within 24 hours.
Step 4: Users can claim the various rewards by opening their in-game mail in Free Fire.
Note: Players from India are advised against playing Free Fire on their mobile devices as the game has been banned in the country. They can play FF MAX instead because it was not included on the list of restricted apps.