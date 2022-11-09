Free Fire redeem codes today (9 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and characters

Over the years, redeem codes have helped Free Fire players obtain a variety of free in-game items, including skins, costumes, and emotes.

Redeem codes are released on the game's official social media handles and livestreams. Each one is made up of 12 or 16 characters, which can be either letters or numbers.

After acquiring an active redeem code, players can use it on the Rewards Redemption Site. Following successful redemption, the rewards will be sent directly to their accounts via in-game mail.

Free Fire redeem codes (9 November 2022)

The redeem codes below will reward players with free emotes and characters:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: These redeem codes may not work for some players due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

Guide on how to utilize Free Fire redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes are easy to use. You can follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1: Open the Rewards Redemption Site on a web browser. The link below will also direct you to the website:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

After you are on the Rewards Redemption Site, you may sign in using any one option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use any of the platforms available on the website to log in. You must utilize the platform that is linked to your in-game account.

The Rewards Redemption Site provides six login options/platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

One important thing to note is that guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. In order to use Free Fire redeem codes, you must link such accounts to one of the platforms available on the website.

After you have signed in, tap on the 'Confirm' button present underneath the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you sign in, a text field will appear on the screen. You can enter an active redeem code here without making any errors.

Step 4: Hit the 'Confirm' button underneath the text field. A pop-up message will show up, mentioning the redemption status. If successful, Garena will send the rewards to your account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Considering the Free Fire ban in India, players must not play or download the game on their devices. However, because the government did not include the battle royale title's MAX version on the list of prohibited applications, individuals can still play it.

