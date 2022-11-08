Free Fire redeem codes today (November 8, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gun skins

Garena has ensured that players have access to a wide range of in-game items in Free Fire by introducing new ones quite frequently. However, not all of them are given out for free, and users typically have to spend diamonds to purchase and accumulate such items in the battle royale title.

Considering that not everyone can afford diamonds, free alternatives like redeem codes are widely popular. These particular codes can offer a range of free and unique rewards, sometimes even diamonds. Accordingly, gamers must keep an eye out for all the latest codes released by Garena.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and gun skins (November 8, 2022)

The following are the redeem codes users may try utilizing on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

Note: The above Free Fire redeem codes might not work for all players due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

The process of using redeem codes does not require much effort and can be completed in a matter of minutes. The following are the detailed instructions for using the codes:

Step 1: First, you must visit the Rewards Redemption Site, as it is the official website established by Garena to enable the use of redeem codes. Click here to access that website.

You may use any one of the six login options to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you arrive at the website, log in via one of the available login options - Google, Facebook, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID. Please note that you must only use the platform associated with your in-game account.

Those with guest accounts cannot get the rewards using the redeem codes. If you have one, you must link/bind it to one of the platforms to qualify for the redemption process.

You may now input the redeem code and press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, enter the Free Fire redeem code in the text field and click 'Confirm' to complete the redemption process. A dialog box will appear on the screen, informing you whether the procedure was successful.

In the event that the redemption ends successfully, the rewards will be sent to your FF account within 24 hours. You can then collect the items from Free Fire's in-game mail section.

Regardless, if the redemption fails due to server restrictions or expiry, you will be unable to use that specific code and will have to wait for new ones to become available.

Disclaimer: Players in India are advised not to download or play Free Fire on their devices due to government-imposed restrictions. Nevertheless, they can continue to use the MAX variant since it was not suspended in the country.

