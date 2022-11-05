How to get free Crimson Bow Grenade in Free Fire MAX

Garena's consistency in rolling out new content in Free Fire MAX and its eponymous lighter variant is unmatched. Since the launch of the OB36 update, the Indian server has seen the continuous arrival of new events from Light Fest (Diwali-themed) and Spookventure (Halloween-themed) series.

Currently, the recurring event series "Booyah Day" is back with a plethora of rewards. They started on November 3, 2022, and as of this writing, players can grab many free items, including a free costume bundle (Booyah-themed) and a free Crimson Bow Grenade skin.

How to claim free grenade skin via "Friend Leaderboard" in Free Fire MAX

Crimson Bow Grenade is available for free via Friend Leaderboard mission of Booyah Day (Image via Garena)

The new grenade skin is available as a free reward via the Friend Leaderboard of the Booyah Day event series. The time-limited event began on November 3 and is expected to culminate on November 14. Thus, players will have a lot of time to claim the free prize in Free Fire MAX.

Crimson Bow Grenade and a Diamond Royale Voucher are two free rewards of the "Friend Leaderboard" event (Image via Garena)

However, the completion of the task depends upon the in-game friends rather than the players themselves. Only those users will be able to grab the free grenade skin alongside a Diamond Royale Voucher, whose five or more in-game friends reach SS rating (60-69 Stars) in the "Your Potential Missions" event.

One can view the progression of the event via the "Friend Leaderboard" on the "Your Potential Missions" event page. Readers can find a step-by-step guide to accessing the event as follows:

A step-by-step guide to claiming free Crimson Bow Grenade in the "Friend Leaderboard" of Free Fire MAX

You can grab free rewards after your friends reach SS rating in Your Potential Missions (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access the "Friend Leaderboard" event and grab free rewards in the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your tablet, smartphone, or PC/laptop (after the installation of an Android emulator).

Step 2: Use the social media platform linked to your FF/FF MAX game account to log into the game.

If you are using a guest account to login, please bind the same to a specific social media platform. Binding your account will save the account from losing the data due to uninstallation or updates. Moreover, it will also enable the synchronization between FF and FF MAX.

Friend Leaderboard is accessible via Your Potential Missions' event page (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After opening the game, use the calendar icon to access the in-game events and choose Your Potential Missions or Friend Leaderboard under the Booyah Day tab.

Step 4: After opening the Your Potential Missions event page, tap the "Leaderboard" button and switch to the Friends tab.

Step 5: You can view the progress of your in-game friends in the event. If at least five of your friends have attained the SS rating in the "Your Potential Missions" event, you will receive a free Crimson Bow Grenade.

