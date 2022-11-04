How to get new Booyah-themed outfit in Free Fire MAX for free

Since the launch of the OB36 update for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, Garena has continued to release several new events and interesting content, and the Indian region is no different. Fans have already seen a plethora of in-game collectibles from Diwali as well as Halloween-themed events in the game.

The Booyah Day celebrations recently went live on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as fans have already witnessed the launch of a series of new events, with most of them featuring free rewards. Fans may have also come across Your Potential Missions, which offers multiple rewards, including a Booyah-themed costume bundle for free.

Free Fire MAX: How to claim a Booyah-themed bundle via "Your Potential Missions"

One can grab several other rewards in "Your Potential Missions" by completing the featured missions and progressing on the ability chart (Image via Garena)

"Your Potential Missions" went online on November 3 and will remain active in the game until November 14. Therefore, players should have more than enough time to complete all of the missions available on the event's ability chart to claim the Sprintstar Bundle.

Here are the tasks in the "Your Potential Missions" event that players should complete to get all of the rewards:

Teamwork

Teamwork tasks (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Help up teammates five times

Use Revival Point to receive teammates five times

Play with friends five times

Title after completion: Team Player

Exploration

Exploration tasks (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Travel 10000 meters on the map

Use the vending machine for three times

Eat mushrooms 15 times

Title after completion: Avid Looter

Technique

Technique tasks (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Take down 10 enemies with headshots

Absorb 500 damage with Gloo Wall

Use a Grenade to deal 500 damage

Title after completion: Tactic Genius

Range

Range tasks (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Use Machine Gun, Rifle, or Marksman Rifle to kill 10 enemies

Use Machine Gun, Rifle, or Marksman Rifle to deal 2000 damage

Use Sniper to deal 2000 damage

Title after completion: Silent Sniper

Assault

Range tasks (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Use Pistol, SMG, or Melee Weapon to kill 10 enemies

Use Pistol, SMG, or Melee Weapon to deal 2000 damage

Use Shotgun to deal 2000 damage

Title after completion: Brave Striker

Completing all three tasks from each of the categories mentioned above will reward gamers with a total of 15 Stars. Thus, players can earn a maximum of 75 Stars across all five categories.

Sprintstar Bundle is the main reward of the event (Image via Garena)

Once gamers have earned at least 60 Stars (SS rating) from these tasks, they will be able to unlock the Sprintstar Bundle.

A guide to accessing the "Your Potential Missions" event in Free Fire MAX

Sprintstar Bundle (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access the "Your Potential Missions" event and grab the Booyah-themed bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and sign into the game using the account linked to your UID.

Step 2: Click on the calendar icon and select the "Booyah Day" tab, where you can find the "Your Potential Missions" event.

Step 3: Select the "Go To" button to be redirected to the event page.

Step 4: You can view the featured tasks and rewards in the event and return to the lobby to start grinding hard in Free Fire MAX.

After completing the missions, you can claim Stars from the event's page and use them to obtain the Booyah-themed Sprintstar Bundle, which features the brand new Potential branding.

Poll : 0 votes