Free Fire redeem codes today (April 1, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

There is a constant demand for free items in Free Fire. Players generally meet this demand with the help of in-game events and redeem codes.

The developers of the battle royale title occasionally release redeem codes for various servers. These codes can then be used to get a variety of premium in-game items like skins, costumes, and more. However, it should be noted that these codes do not have a long validity period and expire after a short period of time.

Free Fire redeem codes (March 2023)

Listed below are redeem codes that you can use to get your hands on free gun skins and room cards:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

NPYFATT3HGSQ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. This means they may not work for all players.

Process of using redeem codes

Using Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site involves the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. This URL will take you to the website: https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en

Six login options are present on the website Image via Garena)

Step 2: The Rewards Redemption Site requires you to log in using the platform linked to your Free Fire account. You can use any one of the following platforms as long as it is linked to your in-game ID:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since guest accounts won’t work on the website, you must link them to one of these platforms to be eligible for the redemption process (via the in-game settings).

Step 3: Once you've logged in, you will see a text field on the screen. You must enter a redeem code here without making any errors.

Place the code into the text field on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After correctly entering the redeem code, press the “Confirm” button. A dialog box displaying the redemption status will appear on the screen.

If things go well, you can head to the in-game mail section to claim your rewards. They will be delivered to your account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so those residing in the country must not download or play the game. However, they are allowed to play the MAX version of the battle royale title since it is not suspended.

