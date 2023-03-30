Mr. Hector FF’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Mr. Hector FF is a popular Free Fire YouTuber who uploads videos related to the game in Spanish. He is primarily known for his short-form content on TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

When looking at his current statistics, it can be seen that Mr. Hector FF boasts an incredible subscriber count of 564k, alongside a total view count of more than 97 million. There are also 331k people following him on Facebook and 115k people following him on Instagram.

Exploring Mr. Hector FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Mr. Hector FF’s Free Fire ID is 805225525, and his ID level is 78. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Silver II in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats that the YouTuber maintains are as follows:

BR Career

Mr. Hector FF's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Mr. Hector FF has played 2090 solo games and remained unbeaten in 159 matches, giving way to a win rate of 7.60%. He has accumulated 3361 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.74.

Within the duo mode, the content creator has made 4670 appearances and has been victorious on 651 occasions, retaining a win rate of 13.94%. With 11770 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.93.

The YouTuber has also competed in 6472 squad matches and has secured wins in 1279 of them, resulting in a win rate of 19.76%. He has 17449 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.36.

BR Ranked

Mr. Hector FF's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Mr. Hector FF has appeared in 92 squad matches in Free Fire’s current ranked season and has 46 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 50.00%. He gathered 547 kills for a K/D ratio of 11.89.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has not played any ranked solo or duo matches in the ongoing season.

Note: Mr. Hector’s stats were recorded when writing the article (March 30, 2023). The stats mentioned above are expected to change as he appears in more matches.

Mr. Hector FF’s YouTube earnings

Here are Mr. Hector FF's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly YouTube earnings of Mr. Hector FF are estimated to be between $3.6k and $56.9k. The creator’s projected yearly income lies between $42.7k to $683.2k. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Mr. Hector FF has been consistently producing content on Free Fire for several years and has established a reputation in the game's community. His earliest video related to the battle royale game dates back to June 2020, and he has uploaded 450 videos so far. Among his uploads, the most viewed video has garnered 2.9 million views.

According to Social Blade, Mr. Hector FF gained 71k subscribers in the last 30 days and his view count has increased by 14.233 million during the same period.

