Free Fire redeem codes today (April 11, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and bundles

Free Fire's redeem code system has become one of the most popular ways for players to get in-game items for free. The game's developer, Garena, has released redeem codes for various servers over the years, giving the community access to items like characters, bundles, and more at no cost.

Garena even launched a website known as the Rewards Redemption Site for the sole purpose of using these redeem codes. Players can log in to the website using their accounts and complete the redemption to receive rewards in-game.

Free Fire redeem codes (April 11, 2023)

You can use the following redeem codes to receive free characters and bundles in Free Fire:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Note: Given that these redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for all players.

Process of using redeem codes

The steps outlined below will guide you through the process of using Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Using any browser, go to the Rewards Redemption Site.

You have six login options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the platform linked to your in-game account to sign in to the website. The six platforms you can choose from are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

The Rewards Redemption Site does not support guest accounts, so you must link them to a platform in order to become eligible to use redeem codes. You can do so by visiting the in-game settings.

Tap on the "Confirm" option once you have entered the Free Fire redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text box and press the "Confirm" button.

You will be notified of the redemption status through the dialog box. If the procedure is successful, you can head to the in-game mail and claim the rewards of the redeem code.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country are advised not to play the game on their devices. However, they are allowed to engage in the MAX version of the battle royale title since it isn't banned.

