Free Fire redeem codes today (April 12, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and pets

Most players in the Free Fire community cannot purchase diamonds to acquire exclusive in-game items. This results in them searching for alternative methods that provide them with free rewards.

Among the different methods, redeem codes are one of the best options for users to receive a range of items at no cost. Garena releases these codes frequently, and individuals can redeem them via the Rewards Redemption Site to receive free cosmetics and items.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and pets (April 12, 2023)

You can try using the following redeem codes to receive gloo wall skins and pets:

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: The aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes may not work for all players due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Procedure to employ redeem codes

You can follow the steps outlined below to use Free Fire redeem codes and receive free rewards in the game:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the log in process. You can log in using one of these six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

One of the six login options can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts cannot be used on the website, so you must link your account before starting the redemption procedure. You can link your account by going to the in-game settings.

Step 2: After completing your log in, you can insert the relevant redeem code into the text box without any typing errors.

Step 3: Press Confirm to proceed with the code’s redemption. Soon, a dialog box will appear on the screen and display the redemption status.

You can press Confirm after entering the redeem code without any typing mistakes (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After successful completion of the process, you can open the game and claim the rewards by navigating to the in-game mail section inside Free Fire.

However, you cannot employ the particular code if the redemption fails due to the code being invalid or having server restrictions. If this happens, you have no option other than to wait for the developers to release newer codes for the server that you play on.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, players residing in the nation must avoid playing the game. However, they can enjoy the MAX variant of the battle royale title as it was not banned.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes