Free Fire redeem codes today (April 13, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and room cards

Garena has packed Free Fire with a wide range of exclusive in-game items and cosmetics that can be obtained by spending diamonds, which can be purchased with real money.
In addition to the paid options, players can also obtain rewards through redeem codes, which are periodically released by the developers on various servers. These codes can be found on the game's official social media handles or through livestreams.
However, it's important to note that redeem codes have expiry dates and server restrictions, meaning they can only be used on the specific server they belong to.
Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and room cards (April 13, 2023)
Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that offer skins and room cards in the game:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF11WFNPP956
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF119MB3PFA5
Room cards
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the aforementioned redeem codes may not work for all players.
How to use Free Fire redeem codes
Using redeem codes is made possible through a website known as the Rewards Redemption Site. You can follow the steps outlined below to complete the redemption procedure:
Step 1: Initiate the redemption procedure by going to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the login using the platform connected to your in-game account.
Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter are the six options that you will have access to.
Step 2: Next, you will find a text box on the screen into which you must accurately enter the redeem code.
Step 3: You can complete the redemption by pressing the Confirm button. The rewards will be deposited into your account via the in-game mail section upon successful completion of the procedure.
It's important to note that guest accounts cannot be used to redeem Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. To redeem the codes, you will need to link your guest account to any of the available options in the in-game settings first.
Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game. However, since the MAX version of the battle royale title wasn’t suspended, it can still be enjoyed.
