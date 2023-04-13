Free Fire redeem codes today (April 13, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and room cards

Garena has packed Free Fire with a wide range of exclusive in-game items and cosmetics that can be obtained by spending diamonds, which can be purchased with real money.

In addition to the paid options, players can also obtain rewards through redeem codes, which are periodically released by the developers on various servers. These codes can be found on the game's official social media handles or through livestreams.

However, it's important to note that redeem codes have expiry dates and server restrictions, meaning they can only be used on the specific server they belong to.

Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and room cards (April 13, 2023)

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that offer skins and room cards in the game:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11WFNPP956

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the aforementioned redeem codes may not work for all players.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Using redeem codes is made possible through a website known as the Rewards Redemption Site. You can follow the steps outlined below to complete the redemption procedure:

Step 1: Initiate the redemption procedure by going to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the login using the platform connected to your in-game account.

Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter are the six options that you will have access to.

Garena offers a total of six login options on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you will find a text box on the screen into which you must accurately enter the redeem code.

Step 3: You can complete the redemption by pressing the Confirm button. The rewards will be deposited into your account via the in-game mail section upon successful completion of the procedure.

Click the Confirm button once you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

It's important to note that guest accounts cannot be used to redeem Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. To redeem the codes, you will need to link your guest account to any of the available options in the in-game settings first.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game. However, since the MAX version of the battle royale title wasn’t suspended, it can still be enjoyed.

