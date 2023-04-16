Free Fire redeem codes today (April 16, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and pets

Redeem codes are one of the primary ways that Free Fire players can get free in-game items. These particular codes, alongside a full slate of events, have helped tons of users get their hands on exclusive and premium cosmetics.

To enable the usage of these codes, the developers have set up a website named Rewards Redemption Site, and individuals can utilize it to get the rewards into their accounts. However, they must be quick as the codes have a short expiry span and will expire soon.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free rewards (April 16, 2023)

You can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes below to get characters and pets in the battle royale title:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: Due to uncertain expiry periods and server constraints, the mentioned Free Fire redeem codes may or may not work for all players.

Guide on using redeem codes

To make use of the Free Fire redeem codes, you can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site on your device using any available web browser. Clicking on this link will take you to the website.

Six login options are accessible on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the following step, log in using the platform linked to your FF ID. The website offers six options: Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Codes cannot be redeemed if you use a guest account to play the game. Accordingly, you must connect such profiles to one of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: After successfully logging in on the Rewards Redemption Site, insert the redeem code inside the text field that you will find on the screen.

You can enter the redeem code and then press the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, once you have inserted the code, press the Confirm button to proceed with the code’s redemption. A dialog box will soon appear and will notify you regarding the status of the process.

In the event that the process of redemption succeeds, the rewards will be delivered to your account within 24 hours. You can open the game on your device and claim them through the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Players in India are advised not to play Free Fire on their devices, as the game is prohibited nationwide. However, they may participate in the MAX edition of the battle royale title as it was not banned.

