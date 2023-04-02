Free Fire redeem codes today (April 2, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gloo wall skins

The Free Fire community has a common desire to acquire exclusive cosmetics and other in-game items. Getting such materials in the battle royale title enables them to enhance their visual experience and expand their collections, which they can flaunt to their friends.

In general, diamonds must be employed to receive premium items in Free Fire. Other than that, methods like redeem codes have become prevalent due to their ability to provide a range of free rewards like skins, costumes, and more.

Those searching for redeem codes can look at the section below to find a list.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (April 2, 2023)

Redeem codes for free characters and gloo wall skins are provided below:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: With the aforementioned redeem codes having unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not function for everyone.

Process to use Rewards Redemption Site

You can use redeem codes through the Rewards Redemption Site, a special webpage that Garena has established. Follow the steps outlined below to get the rewards into your Free Fire account:

Step 1: Start the process by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser available on your device. You can use this link to reach it directly.

Utilize any one of the six available login options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, use the platform connected to your in-game ID to complete the login procedure. You are offered six options on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You must remember that guest accounts aren’t an option, so you should link them to become eligible for redemption. Once you link such profiles, you can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Insert the code and then hit the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Place the redeem code inside the text field and tap the Confirm button beneath it. The redemption status will soon appear on your screen via the dialog box.

If the redemption status turns out to be successful, you can collect the rewards by navigating to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: As the Indian government has prohibited Free Fire, players belonging to the nation must stay away from the game. However, they are allowed to play the MAX version of the battle royale title since it was not suspended in the nation.

