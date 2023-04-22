Free Fire redeem codes today (April 22, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers

Many players in the Free Fire community use redeem codes to get their hands on exclusive in-game items at no cost. This is because they cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds, the currency used to purchase items in the battle royale title.

Garena releases new redeem codes on the game’s social media handles and livestreams. To use these codes and get rewards, players must head to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gloo wall skins and vouchers (April 22, 2023)

Here is a list of redeem codes that provide free gloo wall skins and vouchers in the game:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Note: The redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not function for all users.

Procedure for using redeem codes

By following the steps provided below, you can use Free Fire redeem codes and get rewards in your account:

Step 1: Search for “Rewards Redemption Site” on any web browser. You can also use this URL to get to the website: https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en.

You have access to six login options on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you arrive on the website, use any of the six available platforms to sign in (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter). Always choose the platform that is connected to your Free Fire account.

Guest accounts aren’t featured as an option, so you must link them to a platform to become eligible for redemption. You can link guest accounts from the in-game settings.

Hit "Confirm" upon entering the redeem code in the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the space provided and press the Confirm button. The redemption status will appear in a dialog box on the screen.

Upon successful completion of the redemption, Garena will send you the rewards associated with the redeem code through the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Given that Free Fire has been banned in India, players in the country should not play the game or download it on their devices. However, they can still play the MAX variant of the title as it is not suspended.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes