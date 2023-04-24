Free Fire redeem codes today (April 24, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

As most Free Fire players cannot spend money on diamonds to get exclusive items, they resort to methods like redeem codes to get freebies in the game. These essentially have the potential to give away things such as skins, costumes, characters, and pets, and individuals can use them via the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards.

However, it should be noted that they must use the redeem codes as soon as possible as these have a set expiry date. Furthermore, the codes also feature server restrictions, so players can utilize only the codes made accessible to their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and gun skins (April 24, 2023)

Try using the Free Fire redeem codes stated below to get free characters and gun skins:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

UVX9PYZV54AC

EYH2W3XK8UPG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

Note: The codes listed above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Consequently, they may or may not function for all players.

Guide for using redeem codes

To employ the redeem codes and receive free rewards, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Using your preferred web browser, navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Six login options are offered on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you are on the website, perform the login through the platform linked to your Free Fire account. The options you will find on the Rewards Redemption Site are:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

Please note that guest accounts cannot employ redeem codes. As a result, you must link such profiles and proceed with the redemption. You can connect guest accounts by going to the in-game settings.

Press "Confirm" after you have accurately entered the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Lastly, enter the redeem code in the text box that is displayed and press the Confirm button. You will find the status via a dialog box.

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, open the title on your mobile device and navigate to the in-game mail section to collect the rewards.

Meanwhile, if you find that the redemption failed due to server restrictions or expiry, you won't be able to use that particular code. You will then have to wait for new codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, users residing in the nation are advised to stay away from playing the game on their devices. However, they may engage in the MAX form of the battle royale title since it was not suspended.

