Free Fire redeem codes today (April 23, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and skins

It's no secret that costume bundles and skins are among the most sought-after items in Free Fire. With these cosmetics, players can make dramatic changes to their appearances in the game.

To get costume bundles and skins, players can spend diamonds on Free Fire events, Luck Royales, or the in-game store. These items can also be acquired through redeem codes, which Garena occasionally releases for the game's different servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (April 23, 2023)

Given below are some redeem codes that offer free bundles and skins in the game:

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11WFNPP956

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

Note: The redeem codes here may not work for all players due to the unknown expiration dates and server restrictions they possess.

How to use redeem codes

The process of using Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site is not time-consuming. You will be able to do it in a matter of minutes. The steps below will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser on your device. Click here to access the website directly.

Sign in with one of the six log-in platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in to the Rewards Redemption Site using the platform linked to your in-game ID. The platforms you can use on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts aren’t available as a log-in option on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must link them to one of the platforms on the website. You can do so via the in-game settings.

Upon entering the code, press the "Confirm" option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a valid redeem code into the text field and press the “Confirm” button.

If a successful redemption takes place, you can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: With Free Fire being banned in India, players residing in the nation are advised not to play the game. However, since the MAX version of the title is not suspended, players can still enjoy it.

