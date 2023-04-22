Two9’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Diógenes Inácio, popularly known as Two9, is a professional Free Fire emulator player and content creator. He makes videos related to the gameplay aspect of the battle royale title and also streams on his Twitch account.

Two9 currently boasts a subscriber count of 1.91 million and a view count of over 186 million on his YouTube channel. He also has 78.5K followers on Twitch and more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Two9’s Free Fire stats

Two9’s Free Fire ID is 46240086, and his IGN is “FX Two9 bye!”. He is a part of the “FLUXOGAMING” guild, whose Guild ID is 2022157533.

Two9 is currently ranked Gold I in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Silver II in CS-Ranked Season 18. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Two9's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Two9 has played 4708 solo matches in Free Fire and has bagged 762 victories, maintaining a win rate of 16.18%. He has accumulated 14671 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.72.

The YouTuber has also competed in 3454 duo matches, recording 561 Booyahs and a win rate of 16.24%. With 11535 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.99.

Two9 has 3045 wins in 15219 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 20.00%. He has 42775 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.51.

BR Ranked

Two9's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Two9 has not participated in any matches in the ongoing Battle Royale Ranked Season 33. He is yet to play in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

Two9's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Two9 has played 8343 matches in the Clash Squad mode, and his team has secured victories in 4585 of them, making his win rate 54.96%. He has killed 59699 enemies for a KDA of 2.08.

Note: Two9’s stats were recorded when writing the article (April 22, 2023). The stats will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Two9’s YouTube channel

Two9 has consistently been posting content on his YouTube channel, showcasing his gameplay prowess and skills on the Free Fire battlefield. His oldest video was released in October 2019. There are currently 1188 uploads to his name, with the most-viewed one having 1.3 million views.

Per Social Blade, Two9 has acquired 10K subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also grown by 2.102 million in the same period.

