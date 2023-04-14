Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 33 end date, rewards, and more

The newest Free Fire MAX Battle Royale Ranked Season is finally here, with fans now able to start grinding hard in the game to unlock the various instant and seasonal rewards that are available at different tiers. BR-Ranked Season 33 kicked off as per its designated schedule, i.e., on April 14, and is expected to remain active until July 1, 2023, weeks after the release of the OB40 patch update for FF and FF MAX.

Like any previous edition, Garena has once again tried to introduce some changes to the BR-Ranked season to keep things fresh and interesting for players. Kalahari, the desert map of Free Fire MAX, has been included in this season's map pool. At the same time, Airstrikes and Supply Runs have been removed, with the developers implementing various weapon and character changes.

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked S33: Rewards, end date, and more about the latest season

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked S33 (Image via Garena)

As Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 33 has only begun, players will obtain a series of instant rewards, barring the ones available on Grandmaster I to VI tiers. The end date of Season 33 is July 1, 2023, which means that Free Fire MAX players have about two and a half months to improve their ranks and obtain the following rewards:

Obtainable at the Silver I tier

BR-Ranked S33 Silver Banner

Obtainable at the Gold I tier

BR-Ranked S33 Gold Banner

AC80 - S33 Exclusive: Homer

BR-Ranked Gold Bundle [Season 33]

Obtainable at the Platinum I tier

BR-Ranked S33 Platinum Banner

AWM - Wavebreaker Kaze (7 days)

BR-Ranked Platinum Bundle [Season 33]

Obtainable at the Diamond I tier

BR-Ranked S33 Diamond Banner

AWM - Wavebreaker Kaze (30 days)

BR-Ranked Diamond Bundle [Season 33]

Obtainable at the Heroic tier

BR-Ranked Heroic Profile Bundle [Season 33]

BR-Ranked S33 Heroic Top (for male characters)

(for male characters) BR-Ranked Heroic Emote (60 days) [Season 33]

Obtainable at the Master tier

BR-Ranked Master Profile Bundle [Season 33]

BR-Ranked Master Emote (60 days) [Season 33]

FF MAX BR-Ranked Season 33 Grandmaster I to VI rewards (Image via Garena)

FF MAX players will need to reach and remain in the following ranks to obtain their respective prizes (each with a validity of 60 days) in BR-Ranked Season 33:

Obtainable at the Grandmaster I tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 1 Banner [Season 33]

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar [Season 33]

Obtainable at the Grandmaster II tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 2 Banner [Season 33]

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar [Season 33]

Obtainable at the Grandmaster III tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 3 Banner [Season 33]

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar [Season 33]

Obtainable at the Grandmaster IV tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 4 Banner [Season 33]

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar [Season 33]

Obtainable at the Grandmaster V tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 5 Banner [Season 33]

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar [Season 33]

Obtainable at the Grandmaster VI tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 6 Banner [Season 33]

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar [Season 33]

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 33 Exchange Store (Image via Garena)

Before Grandmaster I, there are a few other rank-up prizes in each tier, which includes loadout items, free gold, rank tokens, and many other in-game accessories. In addition to the rewards mentioned above, players can redeem outfits from the Astral Stormhawk Bundle as well.

