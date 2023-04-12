Free Fire MAX Battle Royale Ranked Season 33 start date, rank reset, and more

Free Fire MAX's ongoing Battle Royale Ranked Season 32 is set to end very soon, and Season 33 is on the horizon. As always, players' ranks will reset when this happens, and they will have to start grinding again to reach the top of the leaderboard. Players can get new rewards by climbing through the ranks.

Garena recently announced the start date and time for Battle Royale Ranked Season 33, and the community is looking forward to its commencement.

Free Fire MAX Battle Royale Ranked Season 33 will start on April 14

The new Free Fire MAX Battle Royale Ranked Season 33 will start on April 14 (Image via Garena)

Per the official post in the “News” section of Free Fire MAX, Battle Royale Ranked Season 32 will end on April 14, 2023, at 12:30 pm IST. When this happens, the ranked matchmaking for the Battle Royale mode won’t be available for a few hours.

Free Fire MAX's Battle Royale Ranked Season 33 will commence on April 14, 2023, at 2:30 pm IST. This is also when players will be able to find their new ranks following the reset. They can then begin working their way back up to higher ranks to acquire new rewards.

Rank reset in Free Fire MAX

Specifics of the rank reset in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Each Battle Royale Ranked Season features a rank reset based on the players' performance. Listed below are the specifics about the same:

Bronze I – III (1000 – 1299): Bronze I (1000)

Silver I – II (1300 – 1399): Silver I (1310)

Silver II – III (1400 – 1499): Silver II (1410)

Silver III – Gold I (1500 – 1599): Silver III (1510)

Gold I – Gold II (1600 – 1724): Silver III (1550)

Gold II – Gold III (1725 – 1849): Silver III (1580)

Gold III – Gold IV (1850 – 1974): Gold I (1610)

Gold IV – Platinum I (1975 – 2099): Gold I (1650)

Platinum I – Platinum II (2100 – 2224): Gold I (1680)

Platinum II – Platinum III (2225 – 2349): Gold I (1700)

Platinum III – Platinum IV (2350 – 2474): Gold II (1750)

Platinum IV – Diamond I (2475 – 2599): Gold II (1800)

Diamond I – Diamond II (2600 – 2749): Gold III (1860)

Diamond II – Diamond III (2750 – 2899): Gold III (1950)

Diamond III – Diamond IV (2900 – 3049): Gold IV (2000)

Diamond IV – Heroic (3050 – 3199): Gold IV (2050)

Heroic (3200 – 3499): Platinum I (2120)

Heroic (3500 – 3899): Platinum I (2160)

Heroic (3900 – 4349): Platinum III (2370)

Heroic (4350 – 4849): Platinum III (2410)

Heroic (4850 – 5399): Platinum IV (2495)

Heroic - Master (5400 – 6499): Platinum IV (2530)

Master (6500 – 7149): Diamond I (2620)

Master (7150 – 7999): Diamond I (2670)

Master (8000 – 9099): Diamond II (2780)

Master (9100 – 10799): Diamond III (2920)

Master (10800 onwards): Diamond III (2970)

The highest rank that players will be able to start at is Diamond III. They will still need to grind a lot to reach the Master and Grandmaster ranks.

