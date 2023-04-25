Free Fire redeem codes today (April 25, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and room cards

In-game items such as emotes, skins, and costumes are highly sought after by the Free Fire community, with some players even ready to spend money to obtain them. However, because most of the game’s community is free-to-play, not everyone can afford the unique items.

Fortunately, redeem codes provide a solution and offer exclusive rewards at no cost. The developers frequently release these codes via the official game handles on special occasions or when a specific milestone is achieved.

The section below lists codes that provide free emotes and room cards.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (April 25, 2023)

You can get free emotes and room cards using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Since the above codes feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for all players.

Guide to use Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) in any web browser on your device.

One of the six login options must be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. The choices that you will find on the website are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, and players will have to link them to one of the available platforms. To do so, they can go to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code into the text box that you see on your screen. When entering a code, you should ensure that no mistakes are made.

You must enter the code without mistakes and click on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can press the Confirm button to complete the redemption process. Garena will send the rewards from the code to your account once the process ends successfully.

However, if you receive an error message stating server restrictions or an expired date, it means that the specific code cannot be used. In this case, you will have to wait for the developers to release new codes.

Disclaimer: Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire due to government-imposed restrictions. However, they can play the MAX variant of the battle royale title as it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

