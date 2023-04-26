Free Fire redeem codes today (April 26, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins

The Free Fire community places great importance on in-game items like skins, costumes, and emotes. Players are always looking to acquire them in order to expand their collections.

The primary way to obtain in-game items is by spending diamonds on special events or the in-game store. However, players can also get them for free using redeem codes that Garena occasionally releases.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins (April 26, 2023)

The following Free Fire redeem codes will provide you with free pets and gloo wall skins upon successful redemption:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: Redeem codes for pets and gloo wall skins may not function for everyone due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions they possess.

Steps to use the Rewards Redemption Site

To get rewards through redeem codes, you must first have a Free Fire account that is linked to one of the available platforms on the Rewards Redemption Site. This is because a guest account won’t work on the website.

Those who have their accounts linked can follow the steps below to use redeem codes and receive free in-game items:

Step 1: Use any web browser to visit the Rewards Redemption Site on your device. You can also find the website at: https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en

You can use the required login option on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in via the platform linked to your in-game account. The options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: Once you complete the login, enter a redeem code accurately in the text field. It is best to copy and paste the redeem code to avoid errors.

Press "Confirm" once you have inserted the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will emerge, and it will tell you about the status of the redemption process.

If the redemption is successful, you will receive the rewards of the redeem code. Garena will send them to your in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Players in India shouldn’t play or download Free Fire on their devices because the game is banned in the nation. However, they can still play the MAX version of the title, as it is not prohibited.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes