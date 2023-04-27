Free Fire redeem codes today (April 27, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and vouchers

There are many ways to get free items in Free Fire, but the use of redeem codes is often preferred in the community. Redeem codes can provide items like costumes, skins, emotes, and even diamonds, the premium in-game currency of the battle royale title.

Players can use an active redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site to get such rewards. However, they must remember that redeem codes have expiration dates and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (April 27, 2023)

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes below to get free diamonds and vouchers in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFDBGQWPNHJX

Note: Considering the unknown expiration dates and server restrictions of the redeem codes above, they may not work for all users.

Procedure to use redeem codes

You can follow the steps below to complete the Free Fire code redemption procedure:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site. You can use this URL to head to the website: https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en

After you reach the website, you should use any of the platforms to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The Rewards Redemption Site will have a list of platforms that you can use to log in. Choose the platform that is linked to your in-game account to sign in. The platforms available on the website are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since guest accounts do not function on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must link them to become eligible for the redemption process. You can link them via the in-game settings.

Hit "Confirm" after you have inserted the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a redeem code and click the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will soon display the status of redemption.

If the dialog box states that the redemption is successful, Garena will send the rewards to your account within 24 hours. You can then redeem them via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players in the country should not play or download the game on their devices. However, they can play the MAX variant of the mobile battle royale as it is not on the list of prohibited applications.

