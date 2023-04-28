Free Fire redeem codes today (April 28, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and skins

Redeem codes are a great way to obtain free rewards in Free Fire, and they have been a helpful resource for many players to acquire exclusive items without spending diamonds. Garena usually releases specific codes for different servers through their respective social media handles and livestreams. Additionally, the developers have created a website called the Rewards Redemption Site, which allows players to redeem all the available codes for the game.

To use the website and claim the rewards, players must log in using their Free Fire accounts and enter the codes.

Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and skins (April 28, 2023)

The following Free Fire redeem codes will give you free characters and skins in the battle royale title:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11WFNPP956

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10617KGUF9

FF1164XNJZ2V

ZRJAPH294KV5

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

Note: The redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for all users.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to use Free Fire redeem codes via the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: To start the redemption process, go to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en)

Perform the login using the required platform (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will see six login options on the screen, and you will be required to use the platform connected to your in-game account. The options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts can't be used on the Rewards Redemption Site. This means that players must link their guest accounts to any of the available platforms to become eligible for redemption.

Step 3: Insert the required redeem code in the text box on your screen. t is crucial to enter the code accurately to ensure a successful redemption.

Enter the code without making mistakes (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can hit the Confirm button to proceed. Upon completing a successful redemption, you will receive the associated rewards for the code directly in your in-game account.

However, a failure due to expiry or server restrictions means that you won’t be able to use that particular code. Instead, you will have to wait for the release of the new ones.

Disclaimer: With the ban on Free Fire in India, users residing in the nation are advised to avoid playing the game. However, they can continue playing the MAX variant since it is not prohibited in the country.

