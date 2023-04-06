Free Fire redeem codes today (April 6, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

Free Fire players can obtain a variety of rewards through the use of redeem codes, which are combinations of letters and numbers that offer in-game items at no cost. The rewards include characters, skins, costumes, emotes, and more.

The release of new redeem codes is usually met with a lot of enthusiasm in the community. Once players have access to an active redeem code, they can head over to the Rewards Redemption Site to use it and receive the associated rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (April 6, 2023)

You can try using the following Free Fire redeem codes to obtain free characters and gun skins in the game:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

UVX9PYZV54AC

Note: Since these redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for all players.

Guide to using redeem codes

The process of using redeem codes is pretty simple. Here is all you need to do:

Step 1: Use any web browser to visit the Rewards Redemption Site. You can also click on this link to be directed to the website.

You can use one platform out of the six available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use one of the platforms available on the Rewards Redemption Site to sign in. Make sure the platform you choose is connected to your in-game ID.

Here are all the platforms available for you to use on the website:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

Guest accounts are not allowed on the Rewards Redemption Site. This means you must link your account to a platform to be eligible for the redemption process. You can link it via the in-game settings.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the text field that appears on the screen after you sign in. You are advised to copy and paste the code to avoid any errors.

After entering the redeem code, click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the redemption by hitting the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will appear, and it will display the redemption status. If everything goes well, you will be able to claim your rewards via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Free Fire must not be accessed by players residing in India. However, since the MAX variant of the battle royale title isn’t suspended, it can still be played.

