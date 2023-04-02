Giving Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Streaming and content creation for Free Fire and its MAX version has grown recently, with several YouTubers such as Giving Gamer cementing their position in the community. His main channel has more than 328k subscribers, and he posts content revolving around ongoing and upcoming events. He also runs the Giving Gamer Live channel, which specializes in game-related content as well. It has just over 2.56k subscribers.

The creator also has a consistent social media presence, with more than 9000 followers on Instagram alone.

Giving Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Giving Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 2217819299, and his IGN is MondayBhai72. He is the leader of the Giving-Gamer guild, whose ID is 3004556395. The YouTuber climbed to Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 18.

His stats in Free Fire MAX as of April 4, 2023, are outlined below:

BR Career stats

Giving Gamer's BR Career stats. (Image via Garena)

Giving Gamer has participated in 764 solo matches and gone undefeated 43 times, accounting for a win rate of 5.62%. The YouTuber has got the better of 1180 opponents, which boils down to a K/D ratio of 1.64.

In his 1183 duo games, the internet star has racked up 125 victories, which results in a win rate of 10.56%. The internet star has notched 2102 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.99 overall.

Finally, Giving Gamer has triumphed 114 times in his 782 squad encounters, which marks a win rate of 14.57%. He has attained 1514 frags, which converts into a K/D ratio of 2.27 overall.

BR Ranked stats

Giving Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in 28 solo games but is yet cross the finish line. Nonetheless, he has taken down 54 opponents, which culminates in a K/D ratio of 1.93 overall.

He has made 83 appearances in ranked duo matches and scored five victories, which aggregates to a win rate of 6.02%. With 182 eliminations to his credit, the internet star has retained a K/D ratio of 2.33 in this mode.

Giving Gamer has also been a part of 22 squad games this season and recorded three Booyahs, registering a win rate of 13.63%. He has notched 53 frags that contribute to a K/D ratio of 2.79, his best among the three modes.

Note: Giving Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article, and the numbers will change as the player features in more matches.

Giving Gamer's YouTube channel: Monthly income and more

The content creator's estimated earnings. (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly revenue generated through Giving Gamer's YouTube channel likely ranges from $269 to $4.3K. Consequently, his earnings are predicted to be between $3.2K and $51.6K for the entire year.

The Giving Gamer channel went live in late 2020, and the content creator has been actively pushing out content related to Free Fire since then. There are more than 1000 videos available to watch, and they have garnered 20 million plus overall views.

The channel stood at under 1k subscribers in mid-2021, but he closed the year at over 151k after a meteoric rise. The number has risen since then and is now over 300k. According to Social Blade, the YouTube channel has accumulated 9k subscribers and 1.076 million views in the previous 30 days.

