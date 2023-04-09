Free Fire redeem codes today (April 9, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and vouchers

With the majority of exclusive in-game items costing diamonds, free-to-play players have to resort to methods like redeem codes to get free rewards in Free Fire. As a result, there is always a constant search in the game’s community to find the latest offerings.

Garena essentially releases particular codes via the battle royale title’s social media accounts or livestreams. Upon the release of a new one, individuals will have to quickly employ them via a unique website known as Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards into their accounts.

Provided below is a list of redeem codes that can give free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free rewards (April 9, 2023)

Players can try utilizing the Free Fire redeem codes provided below to get free diamonds and vouchers in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

Note: Since the redeem codes mentioned above come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not function for everyone.

How to use the Rewards Redemption Site

The process of using redeem codes is very simple, and you can follow the steps below to learn how to use the Rewards Redemption Site for the same:

Step 1: Reach the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser. Tap on this link to visit it directly.

Six options are offered for the login procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign-in using the platform connected to your in-game Free Fire account in order to get the rewards into it. The website gives six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest profiles aren’t available on the webpage, you must first link them to become eligible. The binding process can be done by navigating to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Insert the relevant redeem code into the text field on the screen. Ensure you make no typing errors while you are entering the particular code.

Hit "Confirm" once you have inserted the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: As the final step, press Confirm to proceed with the code’s redemption. A dialog will soon emerge, telling you if the process took place successfully or not.

In case of a successful redemption, Garena will deposit the rewards in your account within 24 hours. You can then claim them by going to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire has been banned in India, players from the country must stay away from the game. However, they are free to play the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it wasn’t suspended in the nation.

