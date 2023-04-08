Free Fire redeem codes today (April 8, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and skins

Free Fire players are always looking for ways to obtain free in-game items that would give them an edge over their opponents in the battle royale title. One of the best ways to do this is by using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Redeem codes, which are released by the Free Fire developers, offer a variety of rewards, including pets, skins, and costumes. They also require minimal effort to use.

Free Fire redeem codes (April 8, 2023)

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that you can use to get free pets and skins in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11WFNPP956

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

SARG886AV5GR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

Note: The redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. With this being the case, they may not function for all players.

Guide on using redeem codes

As mentioned above, the Rewards Redemption Site is where you must use redeem codes to get the associated rewards in your account. The steps listed below will guide you through the redemption procedure:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en

You can utilize the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using an internet platform that is connected to your Free Fire ID. The platforms available on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts are not an option on the Rewards Redemption Site. You cannot use them to get rewards from the website. To be eligible, you have to link them to your FF account via the in-game settings.

After you have logged in, enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login is done, enter an active redeem code into the text field on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the “Confirm” button. If you've done everything right, you can head to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards associated with the redeem code.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so players in the country must avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they may engage in the MAX variant since it isn’t included in the list of banned applications.

