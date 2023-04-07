Free Fire redeem codes today (April 7, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards

Free Fire's developers often release redeem codes (combinations of letters and numbers) that offer a wide array of in-game items when used on the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, it is worth noting that each redeem code that is released comes with server restrictions and an expiration date. This is why players must use them as soon as possible to get the associated rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (April 7, 2023)

You can try using the following Free Fire redeem codes to receive gloo wall skins and room cards in the game at no cost:

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all players due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions that they possess.

Procedure to use redeem codes

You can refer to the steps below to use the redeem codes and get free rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. This is essentially the official website where players can use redeem codes.

Complete the login on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use one of the six platforms displayed on the screen to sign in. You must utilize the option linked to your in-game account.

Since the Rewards Redemption Site doesn’t have guest accounts as an option, you cannot employ them to use redeem codes. To become eligible, you can link such accounts to your FF account via the in-game settings section.

Step 3: Insert the redeem code in the text box on the screen.

Enter the redeem code and then hit the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the “Confirm” button. You will be notified about the redemption status via a dialog box.

If the dialog box states that the redemption is successful, you can claim the rewards associated with the redeem code. They will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

However, a failed redemption, either due to server restrictions or expiry, would mean that you won’t be able to use that redeem code again. Instead, you will have to wait for the developers to release new ones.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is restricted in India, and players who reside in the country must refrain from playing or downloading the game. However, they are free to engage in the MAX version of the battle royale title since it isn’t on the list of prohibited applications.

