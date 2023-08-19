Free Fire redeem codes today (August 19, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and characters

Garena frequently offers rewards in Free Fire via redeem codes, events, and other methods. Among the different methods available, many players prefer redeem codes due to the quality of the items they provide and the relatively low effort needed to obtain them. In addition, using redeem codes is pretty simple, thanks to a platform called the Rewards Redemption Site.

Tons of redeem codes have been released over the years, catering to the battle royale game's massive player base.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 19, 2023)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that you can use to get costume bundles and characters:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: These redeem codes come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. This means that they may not work for everyone who uses them.

Guide on how to use redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site has made it incredibly easy for Free Fire players to get rewards via redeem codes. The steps outlined below will guide you through the entire procedure:

Step 1: You can start by searching for the Rewards Redemption Site on a web browser or directly visiting https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

The necessary log-in option must be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, you will see six log-in options on the screen. Pick the one connected to your in-game account and use it to sign in. The choices available are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. You should link such accounts to one of the platforms listed above if you want to obtain rewards via redeem codes.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code into the text field on the screen and hit the “Confirm” button. The redemption status will be shown to you in a dialog box.

Click "Confirm" once you place the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, you can access the in-game mail section to claim your rewards. The items are usually sent immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours for them to be delivered.

Disclaimer: A ban has been imposed on Free Fire in India, so players in the nation are recommended not to play the battle royale title on their mobile devices. However, the MAX variant is not prohibited in the country, which means it can still be played.

