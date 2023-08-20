Free Fire redeem codes today (August 20, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and pets

Players mostly require diamonds to obtain exclusive skins, outfits, and other items in Free Fire. Those who cannot afford the currency must resort to free alternatives such as redeem codes, which can provide a variety of freebies at no cost. Garena periodically makes these codes available, usually after a certain milestone or livestream.

Unlike other methods of getting free rewards, players will not have to put effort into using the redeem codes. They can simply visit the Rewards Redemption Site and follow the basic steps to get the items delivered directly to their Free Fire accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and pets (August 20, 2023)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and pets:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: Due to the codes above having unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not function for everyone.

Procedure of using the Rewards Redemption Site

Rewards Redemption Site enables the usage of different redeem codes, and listed below are the steps you can follow:

Step 1: Boot up any web browser and search for the Rewards Redemption Site. The website is present at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Get going by using the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Employ the necessary login option depending on the one you have connected to your in-game account. The ones prevalent on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You cannot use guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site. Accordingly, you must bind all such accounts if you want to use the redeem codes.

Step 3: Insert the code within the text field on the screen. Do not make typing errors while entering the code since it can lead to a failed redemption.

After you insert the code, you will have to click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The last step is to press “Confirm.” The redemption is complete, and you will find the status through a dialog box.

In case of a successful redemption, you can open the game and claim the rewards through the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: A ban has been imposed on Free Fire in India, so players belonging to the nation should refrain from installing the game. However, the MAX variant was not prohibited, and they can continue enjoying it.

