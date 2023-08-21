Free Fire redeem codes today (August 21, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and vouchers

There are a lot of players in the Free Fire community who remain free-to-play and avoid spending diamonds to get exclusive in-game rewards. Luckily, methods like redeem codes come to the rescue by providing a range of freebies without charging anything. Garena makes them available occasionally, and the release of a new code gets the entire community excited.

Once a new code has been made available, you can use it by going to the Rewards Redemption Site and performing the redemption procedure. You can then claim the rewards by navigating to the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and vouchers (August 21, 2023)

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes below for free gun skins and vouchers:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

Note: The redeem codes listed above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

How to employ redeem codes for free rewards

You can easily use the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the relevant rewards in your in-game account. Below are the steps that you can follow:

Step 1: You can open any web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site. The website can be reached by going to https://reward.ff.garena.com

Perform the login after you reach the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You can use the relevant login option and sign in to your account. The six login choices on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

You cannot use guest accounts on the website to redeem the codes. Instead, those with guest accounts must bind them to one of the platforms listed above.

You will have to enter the code accurately (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text box will appear after you sign in, and you can accurately enter the redeem code into it. Once you've placed the code, click the Confirm button to proceed with the redemption.

If the redemption status is successful, the rewards of the code will be sent to your account through the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country shouldn’t download or play the battle royale title on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, as the MAX variant was not prohibited, so they can continue enjoying the same.

