Free Fire redeem codes today (August 22, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and diamonds

Not every Free Fire player can spend money on diamonds, the in-game currency, to acquire items in the battle royale title. For this reason, the community often resorts to using redeem codes, which give away a range of freebies upon redemption. Garena makes redeem codes available frequently, and they can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site.

It is crucial to remember that redeem codes are only active for a limited period, so players must use them before they expire. Additionally, they come with server restrictions, which means they can only be used on specific servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 22, 2023)

Use the Free Fire redeem codes specified below to receive free room cards and diamonds at no cost in the game:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: The redeem codes specified above come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may not function for everyone.

Process of employing the redeem codes

Here are the simple steps that you can follow to use a redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Search for the Rewards Redemption Site or directly visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Log in through the platform linked to your FF account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use any of the six platforms shown on the screen to sign in. Make sure the platform you choose is linked to your in-game account. The platforms you will find on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts aren’t a valid option on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must link them to one of the available platforms. You can do so via the in-game settings.

Step 3: Type a redeem code into the text field on the screen. Do not make any errors while you enter it.

Tap "Confirm" after you enter a redeem code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click “Confirm” to complete the redemption. The rewards associated with the redeem code will be deposited into your accounts if everything goes well.

Usually, the items are sent immediately. However, it can take 24 hours for them to get delivered.

Disclaimer: Since there is a ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country must refrain from playing or downloading the battle royale title on their mobile devices. However, the MAX variant of the title is not prohibited, which means it can still be played.

