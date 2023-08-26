Free Fire redeem codes today (August 26, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and diamonds

Besides in-game events, using redeem codes is a convenient and efficient way to get rewards in Free Fire. Redeem codes offer a plethora of items upon redemption, including skins, costumes, emotes, and even diamonds. Garena releases them for the battle royale title's different servers, and each one consists of 12 or 16 characters.

Players can head to the Rewards Redemption Site to use a redeem code. If all goes well, the items associated with the code will be sent to your in-game accounts via the mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 26, 2023)

You can use these Free Fire redeem codes to get your hands on free gun skins and diamonds:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: Server restrictions and unknown expiry dates are associated with the redeem codes listed above. As a result, they may not function for everyone.

Process of employing redeem codes

Listed below are the steps you can refer to if you want to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can proceed to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to access the website.

Use any one of the six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use an internet platform that is connected to your account to sign in. The platforms you can choose on the Rewards Redemption Site are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Given that guest accounts won’t work on the website, you link them to any one of the platforms. You can head to the in-game settings to do so.

You can input the necessary redeem code and then click the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a redeem code into the text field and click on “Confirm.” The redemption status will emerge on the screen. After a successful redemption, the free rewards will be delivered to your account in 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so players in the nation must refrain from playing the battle royale title or even downloading it on their mobile devices. However, they can continue enjoying the MAX variant since it is not banned in the country.

