Free Fire redeem codes today (August 3, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and gloo wall skins

There are numerous ways through which Garena offers free rewards to players in Free Fire. Among the options available to them, players often prefer using redeem codes since they do not require much effort and can easily be claimed via the Rewards Redemption Site. Furthermore, the quality of rewards that the codes offer are generally better than any alternatives.

Garena has released tons of redeem codes over the years that cater to different servers across the world. Each code has a specific server restriction applied and a limited validity span, so you can only use the active codes for your server.

Free Fire redeem codes for free room cards and gloo wall skins (August 3, 2023)

The Free Fire redeem codes provided below offer you free room cards and gloo wall skins:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, which is why they may not work for everyone.

Guide on using redeem codes

The process of employing redeem codes is pretty straightforward, and you can utilize them by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Get the process started by going to Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Six options for the login are present on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose one of the website’s six login options. You must use the one associated with your FF account.

Those using guest accounts will have to link their account to one of the platforms to use the Rewards Redemption Site. If you own such an account, you can perform the binding procedure from the in-game settings tab.

Step 3: Carefully enter the redeem code into the text box without making any typing errors.

Insert the code and then click on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the procedure by pressing the Confirm button. Your screen will display a dialog box that informs you of the redemption status.

After a successful redemption, the rewards will get sent to your account through the in-game mail section. However, if the code fails because of a server restriction or expiry, you will not be able to use it and will have to wait for new codes.

Disclaimer: There has been a ban imposed on Free Fire, so players from India are advised against playing the game on their devices. However, since the MAX variant was not prohibited, they can continue enjoying the same.

