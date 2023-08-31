Free Fire redeem codes today (August 31, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Most premium items in Free Fire require you to spend diamonds. However, since the in-game currency costs real money, not everyone can afford to obtain it. In such cases, redeem codes come in handy since they can provide a wide range of rewards at no cost. These rewards include skins, costumes, and sometimes even diamonds.

New redeem codes are released by developer Garena. When you have an active redeem code, you can head to the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to get the rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 31, 2023)

Given below are the different Free Fire redeem codes that you can use to get diamonds and skins in the game at no cost:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10617KGUF9

Note: Considering that the redeem codes above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

Process of using redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site is the official platform for using Free Fire redeem codes and acquiring rewards. Here are the steps you can follow to do exactly that:

Step 1: Launch your preferred web browser and head to the Rewards Redemption Site. To visit the website directly, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

One of the six login options can be used to sign in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the login option linked to your Free Fire account. You will find six choices on the website, and they are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

You must note that guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. For this reason, you will have to link them to any of the options listed above to become eligible.

Enter a valid redeem code and then tap "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Type a valid redeem code in the text box and click on "Confirm." If you've done everything right, your rewards will be added to your account.

You can collect the rewards of the redeem code from the mail section of the game.

Disclaimer: Players in India should not play or download Free Fire on their devices due to the government-imposed ban on the battle royale title. However, the MAX variant of the game is not prohibited in the nation, so they can continue playing it.

